Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

AMPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Altus Power in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

In other Altus Power news, CEO Lars Norell sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $206,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,734,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,934,771.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Altus Power news, CEO Lars Norell sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $206,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,734,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,934,771.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Dustin Weber sold 50,000 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $319,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,910,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,187,560.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 31.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Altus Power in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 1st quarter worth $12,973,000. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMPS stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. Altus Power has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $8.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.72.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Altus Power had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $45.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

