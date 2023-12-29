Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Has $872,000 Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 220.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,454 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 93,272.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,045,359,000 after purchasing an additional 820,124,410 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 112,181.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,598,736,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 1,164,937.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,718,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717,995 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 32.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,272,260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,514,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total transaction of $14,098,972.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,917,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,623,642,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total transaction of $14,098,972.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,917,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,623,642,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 342,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $53,168,468.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,593,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,748,904,258.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,479,006 shares of company stock valued at $542,170,741 in the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT opened at $157.65 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $169.94. The company has a market cap of $424.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. HSBC began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Walmart

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.