Alta Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 59,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 18,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $149.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $282.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $140.72 and a twelve month high of $187.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.29.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chevron

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.