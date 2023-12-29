Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Milestone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,368 shares of company stock valued at $15,533,839. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.93.

Alphabet stock opened at $141.28 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.57 and a twelve month high of $143.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

