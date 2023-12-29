Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,882 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $32,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total value of $1,180,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,635,985.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total value of $1,180,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,635,985.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $292,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,092.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,162 shares of company stock valued at $2,667,955 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 0.7 %

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $128.93 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.73 and a 12-month high of $172.65. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 92.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 365.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.11.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

