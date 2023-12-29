Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($3.12) Per Share

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Lifesci Capital issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Akero Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 26th. Lifesci Capital analyst R. Katkhuda expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.12) for the year. The consensus estimate for Akero Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.81) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Akero Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AKRO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $69.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $83.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $24.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 20.25, a quick ratio of 20.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of -0.50. Akero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $58.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.11.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.01).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKRO. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,375,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 270.7% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,940,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,150 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 5,491.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,141,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,874 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 221.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 112.0% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,675,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,206,000 after acquiring an additional 885,000 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $1,197,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,086,414.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Akero Therapeutics news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $1,197,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,086,414.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director G. Walmsley Graham bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $845,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 650,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,985,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,147 shares of company stock worth $2,139,174. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

