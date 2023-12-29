Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CEO Brian Chesky Sells 197,082 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Chesky sold 197,082 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.72, for a total transaction of $27,339,215.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,365,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,520,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Brian Chesky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 19th, Brian Chesky sold 76,272 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total transaction of $11,253,170.88.

On Tuesday, December 12th, Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $32,571,288.45.

On Thursday, December 7th, Brian Chesky sold 35,720 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,730.00.

On Tuesday, December 5th, Brian Chesky sold 84,144 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total transaction of $11,305,587.84.

On Monday, November 6th, Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total transaction of $3,557,700.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.54, for a total transaction of $4,096,200.00.

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $137.00 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.29 and a 52 week high of $154.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 44.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.52.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

