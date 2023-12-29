Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $25,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 90,916.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,671,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,389,720,000 after purchasing an additional 24,643,946 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,886,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,458,949,000 after purchasing an additional 291,104 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,693,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,920,175,000 after purchasing an additional 307,468 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,654,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,911,211,000 after purchasing an additional 239,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,668,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

APD opened at $274.25 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $251.63 and a one year high of $320.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $272.24 and its 200-day moving average is $284.82. The company has a market capitalization of $60.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.80.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.42.

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $252.34 per share, for a total transaction of $2,523,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 659,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,461,884.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

