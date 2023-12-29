Advisory Alpha LLC Invests $293,000 in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,445 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter valued at $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 354.8% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter valued at $41,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CRM. HSBC began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.61.

NYSE:CRM opened at $265.63 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $268.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.13.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.70, for a total value of $2,657,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,905,067.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.70, for a total value of $2,657,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,905,067.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.00, for a total transaction of $701,409.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,391,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 854,048 shares of company stock worth $197,823,291 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

