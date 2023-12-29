Advisory Alpha LLC Has $270,000 Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Advisory Alpha LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 58.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,821 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after buying an additional 953,293,870 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 72,336,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,882,697,000 after acquiring an additional 472,382 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,989,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,275 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,165,188 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,003,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,245,000 after acquiring an additional 697,334 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $70.30 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

