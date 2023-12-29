Advisory Alpha LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Advisory Alpha LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in CION Investment were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in CION Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in CION Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in CION Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in CION Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in CION Investment by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Get CION Investment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of CION Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

CION Investment Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CION Investment stock opened at $11.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.70. CION Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $11.75. The company has a market cap of $622.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.30.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CION Investment had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $67.54 million for the quarter.

CION Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This is a boost from CION Investment’s previous — dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 12.1%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.37%.

CION Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CION Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.