Advisory Alpha LLC Boosts Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,158,000 after purchasing an additional 28,053,216 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth $196,222,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,151.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,467,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,119,000 after acquiring an additional 17,911,476 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the second quarter worth $125,599,000. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter valued at $147,400,000. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.73.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of WBD stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average of $11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.58. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.94 and a 52 week high of $16.34.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.