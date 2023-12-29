Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC lowered its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,709 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,688 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.3% during the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 582,925 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,936,000 after buying an additional 15,559 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.3% in the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 14,332 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 71.0% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 5,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $240,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $148.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.33. The company has a market cap of $238.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,239.67, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $150.41.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.