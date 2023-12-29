ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ACNB. Hovde Group cut ACNB from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ACNB from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

ACNB stock opened at $46.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.48. ACNB has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $48.55.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. ACNB had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $28.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.45 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ACNB will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ACNB by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ACNB by 5.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ACNB by 73.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of ACNB by 2.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ACNB by 2.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 490,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,504,000 after acquiring an additional 9,497 shares in the last quarter. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

