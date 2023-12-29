Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at $143,000. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.8% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in Accenture by 0.6% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total transaction of $1,567,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,048,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,885 shares of company stock valued at $12,188,860 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ACN opened at $351.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $220.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $355.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $326.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.02.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACN. Piper Sandler Companies lowered their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.59.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

