AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Position Lifted by Goldstein Advisors LLC

Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 140.0% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. HSBC cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.59.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.1 %

AbbVie stock opened at $154.75 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.05.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.66 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 162.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

