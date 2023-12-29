AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Reduced by Capital Market Strategies LLC

Capital Market Strategies LLC reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 1.4% of Capital Market Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays upgraded AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.59.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $154.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $273.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.05.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

