Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.9% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 247,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,032,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its position in Aflac by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 94,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 29,395 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth $468,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 39,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.63.

Aflac Price Performance

AFL opened at $82.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.41. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $84.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $38,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,949.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $2,570,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,465,631.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $38,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,949.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,315 shares of company stock worth $13,420,962. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

