Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 578 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,812,692,000 after purchasing an additional 196,216 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CDW by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,391,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $989,303,000 after acquiring an additional 110,044 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in CDW by 6.4% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,352,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $615,192,000 after acquiring an additional 203,008 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $540,574,000 after acquiring an additional 72,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CDW by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $436,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,869 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.20.

CDW Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $228.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09. CDW Co. has a one year low of $160.66 and a one year high of $229.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.46 and a 200 day moving average of $202.70.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.16. CDW had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 78.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 30.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.