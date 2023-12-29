Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 188 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,127 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Mark Adams sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.44, for a total transaction of $324,200.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $576,828. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,687,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.44, for a total value of $324,200.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,727 shares of company stock worth $5,524,594. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CDNS opened at $273.24 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.88 and a 52 week high of $279.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $74.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.85, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $261.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.28.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

