Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 108 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 331.4% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $200.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.58 and a 200 day moving average of $182.25. The company has a market capitalization of $99.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $202.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.17.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

