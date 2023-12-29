Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush increased their price target on Booking from $3,300.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,550.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,677.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,403.71.

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,588,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,318 shares of company stock worth $9,998,893. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock opened at $3,550.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,974.58 and a 12-month high of $3,580.62. The stock has a market cap of $123.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,152.39 and its 200 day moving average is $3,026.81.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $53.03 EPS. Booking’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

