Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,317 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 1,484.6% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $170.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.00 and a 52-week high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 50.46% and a return on equity of 154.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently 3.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.67.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

