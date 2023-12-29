Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 637 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,098 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in GSK in the third quarter valued at $2,735,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in GSK by 4.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,462 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in GSK by 1.3% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 57,018 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GSK in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in GSK by 5.0% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 23,324 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK stock opened at $37.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.64. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $33.20 and a 12 month high of $38.32.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 20.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3398 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,565.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GSK

About GSK

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.