Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NGG. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in National Grid in the second quarter worth $30,468,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in National Grid by 17.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,025,000 after acquiring an additional 242,081 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in National Grid by 55.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 617,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,596,000 after purchasing an additional 219,907 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in National Grid by 11.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,412,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,134,000 after purchasing an additional 150,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in National Grid by 288.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 184,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,093,000 after purchasing an additional 136,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $68.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $74.48.

National Grid Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $1.1899 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd.

Several analysts have weighed in on NGG shares. Barclays started coverage on National Grid in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on National Grid in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Grid presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,176.25.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

