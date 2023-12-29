Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $224,000 in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 784 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 110.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.50.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.1 %

CI opened at $299.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $290.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.88. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $334.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.