Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $501,000 Stock Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 1,563.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $181.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $245.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $132.35 and a 52-week high of $195.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $3.20. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $79.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

