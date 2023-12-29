Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $302,000 Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter worth $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter worth $37,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $243.03 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $228.62 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.58 billion, a PE ratio of 49.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $242.36 and its 200-day moving average is $258.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.61%.

BDX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.57.

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

