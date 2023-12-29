Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $280,000 Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 18.9% in the second quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,039,000 after acquiring an additional 14,038 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $992,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 13.8% in the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Brady Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.43.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE GD opened at $258.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $258.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.15%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

