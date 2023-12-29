Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $239,000 Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copa were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Copa by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,298,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,855,000 after purchasing an additional 297,595 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Copa by 9.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,393,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,017,000 after purchasing an additional 205,746 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Copa by 32.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,663,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,615,000 after purchasing an additional 403,631 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Copa by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 808,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,218,000 after purchasing an additional 325,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Copa by 38.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 744,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,286,000 after purchasing an additional 207,800 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Copa from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Copa from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.14.

Copa Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CPA opened at $107.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12 month low of $78.12 and a 12 month high of $121.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.05.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $867.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.57 million. Copa had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is 31.36%.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

