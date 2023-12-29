Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $220,000 Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,169 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.7% during the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.9% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 13,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 38,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.4% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSX opened at $56.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $44.35 and a 52 week high of $56.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $5,904,661.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at $78,078,846.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $581,099.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,873.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $5,904,661.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,078,846.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 238,735 shares of company stock worth $12,457,510. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BSX shares. StockNews.com raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.18.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

