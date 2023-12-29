Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 940 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 100.0% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 71.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 95.1% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 81.8% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 313.6% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Down 0.2 %

INTU stock opened at $628.02 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $370.62 and a 52 week high of $631.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $555.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $520.06.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,264 shares of company stock valued at $55,839,500 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.67.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

