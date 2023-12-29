Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 257 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SONY. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. 8.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SONY opened at $94.67 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $75.43 and a 1 year high of $100.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $116.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.93 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 7.55%. As a group, analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

SONY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

