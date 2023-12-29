Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.9% in the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,184,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,235,000 after buying an additional 56,016 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 38,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 70,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $75.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.70 and a 12-month high of $75.87.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.918 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

