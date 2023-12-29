Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,124 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $170.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $146.17 and a 12-month high of $171.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

