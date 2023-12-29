Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,816 Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Paychex by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,520,000 after buying an additional 10,609 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Paychex by 47.7% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 56,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,468,000 after purchasing an additional 18,103 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 806.5% in the 3rd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 393,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Investment Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 190,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,015,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAYX. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.62.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $119.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.65. The firm has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

