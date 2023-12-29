Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 434 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,607 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SAP by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in SAP by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 18,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in SAP by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAP stock opened at $154.33 on Friday. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $102.36 and a twelve month high of $160.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $182.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.81 and a 200 day moving average of $139.84.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. SAP had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAP. StockNews.com began coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.57.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

