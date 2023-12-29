800 Shares in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Purchased by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 355.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 932,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,574,000 after buying an additional 727,396 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 801,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,551,000 after buying an additional 24,526 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 76,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after buying an additional 19,921 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays raised Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Portland General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.89.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Portland General Electric stock opened at $43.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $51.58.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.72 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.97%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Featured Articles

