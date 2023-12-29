33,585 Shares in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Bought by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Cousins Properties by 6.7% during the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 30.7% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 14.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 24.6% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 70,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 13,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 13.7% during the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 1,748,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,866,000 after buying an additional 211,109 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.85 and a 200-day moving average of $21.72. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $28.66.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 216.95%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CUZ. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.

Read Our Latest Report on CUZ

Cousins Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.