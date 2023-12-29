301,216 Shares in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Acquired by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 301,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,048,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in Kenvue by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 747,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after acquiring an additional 287,917 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,000,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,899,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KVUE shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Kenvue Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE KVUE opened at $21.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.07. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

