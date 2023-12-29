1,582 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Acquired by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Airbnb by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.52.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $36,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 976,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,710,540.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total transaction of $36,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 976,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,710,540.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $387,750.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 159,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,474,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,054,478 shares of company stock valued at $144,915,497 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Airbnb stock opened at $137.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.77. The company has a market capitalization of $88.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.29 and a fifty-two week high of $154.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

