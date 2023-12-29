1,346 Shares in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Bought by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DECK. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth $25,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 260.0% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 64.3% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of DECK stock opened at $675.16 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $382.56 and a fifty-two week high of $723.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $640.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $566.90.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $2.41. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.54 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 15.51%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total value of $4,045,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total value of $4,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,257,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,917 shares of company stock worth $16,516,349 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Deckers Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $620.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $735.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.54.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

