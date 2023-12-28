Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $4.80 Per Share

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report issued on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $4.80 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.83. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s current full-year earnings is $4.66 per share.

ZION has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ZION opened at $44.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.59. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $55.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.26 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.1% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 10.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 30.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

