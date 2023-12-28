Zacks Research Weighs in on First American Financial Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:FAF)

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for First American Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 26th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $4.24 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.27. The consensus estimate for First American Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for First American Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.06 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

First American Financial Price Performance

First American Financial stock opened at $64.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.82 and a 200-day moving average of $58.29. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.27. First American Financial has a one year low of $49.55 and a one year high of $65.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First American Financial by 12.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after buying an additional 12,901 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the second quarter worth $12,094,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 728,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,558,000 after acquiring an additional 91,366 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at First American Financial

In related news, CAO Steven A. Adams sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,769.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 93.39%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

