Zacks Research Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chubb in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 26th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $19.04 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $18.96. The consensus estimate for Chubb’s current full-year earnings is $19.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.76 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $19.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $21.70 EPS.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chubb

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $222.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $183.40 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The stock has a market cap of $90.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.79 and a 200-day moving average of $208.25.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.32%.

Insider Activity

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chubb

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CB. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Innovis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.9% in the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in Chubb by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 16,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chubb

(Get Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.