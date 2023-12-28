Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Takes $202,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,765 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 62,938 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 4.7% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,471 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,892 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $680,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,615,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DZ Bank lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.3 %

Cisco Systems stock opened at $50.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.34 and its 200-day moving average is $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The company has a market cap of $204.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

