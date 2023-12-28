Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.14

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.14 and traded as low as C$10.75. Yellow Pages shares last traded at C$10.75, with a volume of 6,294 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Yellow Pages from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th.
Yellow Pages Stock Performance
Yellow Pages (TSE:Y – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$58.07 million during the quarter. Yellow Pages had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 54.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yellow Pages Limited will post 2.7833753 earnings per share for the current year.
Yellow Pages Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 23rd. Yellow Pages’s payout ratio is 24.02%.
Insider Activity at Yellow Pages
In other Yellow Pages news, insider GoldenTree Asset Management LP sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.20, for a total value of C$104,160.00. Insiders sold a total of 24,100 shares of company stock valued at $269,595 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
Yellow Pages Company Profile
Yellow Pages Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides digital and print media, and marketing solutions in Canada. The company offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized enterprises.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Yellow Pages
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- Are high-yield Dow Dogs a good buy for 2024?
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- Synopsys offers to acquire Ansys, sparks stock surge
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- The most upgraded stocks from 2023: buy, sell or hold?
Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Pages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Pages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.