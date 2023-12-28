Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.14

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.14 and traded as low as C$10.75. Yellow Pages shares last traded at C$10.75, with a volume of 6,294 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Yellow Pages from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.42, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of C$152.87 million, a P/E ratio of 3.23, a P/E/G ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.75.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$58.07 million during the quarter. Yellow Pages had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 54.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yellow Pages Limited will post 2.7833753 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 23rd. Yellow Pages’s payout ratio is 24.02%.

In other Yellow Pages news, insider GoldenTree Asset Management LP sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.20, for a total value of C$104,160.00. Insiders sold a total of 24,100 shares of company stock valued at $269,595 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Yellow Pages Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides digital and print media, and marketing solutions in Canada. The company offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized enterprises.

