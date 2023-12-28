Xcel Wealth Management LLC Acquires 238 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,689 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 227.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,311 shares of company stock worth $24,264,891. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on V

Visa Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $258.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $475.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.80 and a twelve month high of $263.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $249.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.76.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.