WNS (NYSE:WNS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WNS. Citigroup lowered their price target on WNS from $95.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of WNS in a report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on WNS in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on WNS from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, WNS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

WNS stock opened at $63.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.17. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $51.84 and a fifty-two week high of $94.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.74 million. WNS had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that WNS will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in WNS during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WNS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in WNS by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in WNS by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of WNS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

