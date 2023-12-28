William A. Kussell Sells 5,000 Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Stock

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) Director William A. Kussell sold 5,000 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

First Watch Restaurant Group Trading Down 1.9 %

First Watch Restaurant Group stock opened at $20.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $20.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.04.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $219.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.54 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Watch Restaurant Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FWRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 30.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 47.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 77,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 24,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

FWRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Watch Restaurant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Watch Restaurant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

